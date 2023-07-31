Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medic serves during Guam Wellness IRT

    Medic serves during Guam Wellness IRT

    GUAM

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Spc. Mathew Minium, a combat medic from the 1984th US Army Hospital-Pacific, performs an eye chart assessment to a community member during Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 22:37
    Photo ID: 7949494
    VIRIN: 230803-A-KM271-1010
    Resolution: 3033x2651
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medic serves during Guam Wellness IRT, by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    medical
    guam
    IRT
    mission
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT