U.S. Army Spc. Mathew Minium, a combat medic from the 1984th US Army Hospital-Pacific, performs an eye chart assessment to a community member during Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7949494 VIRIN: 230803-A-KM271-1010 Resolution: 3033x2651 Size: 1.18 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medic serves during Guam Wellness IRT, by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.