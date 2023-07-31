230726-N-OF444-1416 Caribbean Sea – (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Brawner attached to San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) prepare to launch embarked MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) in support of UNITAS 64, July 26, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 7949427 VIRIN: 230726-N-OF444-1416 Resolution: 4949x3460 Size: 4.36 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV-22 Osprey Conduct Flight Operations on board USS New York [Image 5 of 5], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.