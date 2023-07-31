MV-22 Osprey Conduct Flight Operations on board USS New York

230726-N-OF444-1427 Caribbean Sea – (July 26, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Harless (Left) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Fuel Handler Airman Recruit Kevin Mata (Right) attached to San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) prepare to launch embarked MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) in support of UNITAS 64, July 26, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)
