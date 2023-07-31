Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV-22 Osprey Conduct Flight Operations on board USS New York [Image 1 of 5]

    MV-22 Osprey Conduct Flight Operations on board USS New York

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230726-N-OF444-1282 Caribbean Sea – (July 26, 2023) – Embarked MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 774 (VMM-774) prepare to land aboard San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) in support of UNITAS 64, July 26, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:34
    VIRIN: 230726-N-OF444-1282
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey Conduct Flight Operations on board USS New York [Image 5 of 5], by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    UNITAS
    MV-22
    VMM-774

