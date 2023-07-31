230717-N-OF444-2018 Caribbean Sea – July 17, 2023 – Marines from multinational services participate in a crew serve onboard San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) in support of UNITAS July 17, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 21:23
|Photo ID:
|7949407
|VIRIN:
|230717-N-OF444-2018
|Resolution:
|4000x2478
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-National Marines Conduct Crew Serve onboard USS New York, by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT