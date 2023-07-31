230717-N-OF444-2018 Caribbean Sea – July 17, 2023 – Marines from multinational services participate in a crew serve onboard San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) in support of UNITAS July 17, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:23 Photo ID: 7949407 VIRIN: 230717-N-OF444-2018 Resolution: 4000x2478 Size: 1.69 MB Location: CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-National Marines Conduct Crew Serve onboard USS New York, by SN William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.