    Multi-National Marines Conduct Crew Serve onboard USS New York

    COLOMBIA

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Seaman William Bennett 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    230717-N-OF444-2018 Caribbean Sea – July 17, 2023 – Marines from multinational services participate in a crew serve onboard San-Antonio class amphibious transportation dock USS New York (LPD-21) in support of UNITAS July 17, 2023. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Colombia, it brings together multinational forces from 20 partner nations, including 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 people. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency of unmanned air, surface, and submarine systems. (U.S. Navy photo by MCSN William Bennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 21:23
    Photo ID: 7949407
    VIRIN: 230717-N-OF444-2018
    Resolution: 4000x2478
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: CO
    TAGS

    USS New York
    Marines
    UNITAS
    UNITAS64

