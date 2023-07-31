Dental at Guam Wellness IRT

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Arenda Wood, dental specialist from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital-Pacific, performs a dental cleaning on a community member during Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

