U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Arenda Wood, dental specialist from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital-Pacific, performs a dental cleaning on a community member during Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7949406
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-KM271-6082
|Resolution:
|4413x3691
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental at Guam Wellness IRT, by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
