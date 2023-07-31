A participant washes off the mud after completing the annual Misawa Mudder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2023. The race consisted of different obstacles that challenged Airmen and their families to crawl, climb, run, and slide through mud and water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:42 Photo ID: 7949272 VIRIN: 230701-F-VB704-1485 Resolution: 5105x3398 Size: 2.44 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Mudder 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.