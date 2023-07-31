Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Mudder 2023

    Misawa Mudder 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A participant slides into a mud pit during the annual Misawa Mudder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2023. Participants, including Airmen, Sailors, and their families, braved a challenging 5K obstacle course, conquering mud pits, crawling through obstacles, climbing walls, and sliding through the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    This work, Misawa Mudder 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

