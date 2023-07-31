Misawa Mudder 2023

A participant slides into a mud pit during the annual Misawa Mudder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2023. Participants, including Airmen, Sailors, and their families, braved a challenging 5K obstacle course, conquering mud pits, crawling through obstacles, climbing walls, and sliding through the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
