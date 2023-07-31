Misawa Mudder 2023

A participant slides into a mud pit during the annual Misawa Mudder at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 1, 2023. The Misawa Mudder is an obstacle course designed to challenge women, men, and youth of all fitness levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
by SrA Brieana Bolfing