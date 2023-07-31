Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loaded &amp; Lethal

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton King, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, laughs while explaining an “ammo” knot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Some of an ammo flight specialist's main duties are to receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test, and assemble guided and unguided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 7949268
    VIRIN: 230626-F-VB704-1094
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ammo
    35th Maintenance Squadron
    Team Misawa
    CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg

