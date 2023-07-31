U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton King, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, laughs while explaining an “ammo” knot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Some of an ammo flight specialist's main duties are to receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test, and assemble guided and unguided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7949268
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-VB704-1094
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
