U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton King, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, laughs while explaining an “ammo” knot at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Some of an ammo flight specialist's main duties are to receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test, and assemble guided and unguided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7949268 VIRIN: 230626-F-VB704-1094 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.