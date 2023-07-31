U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Hansen, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, operates a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Hansen used a forklift to transport and distribute ammunition to different bays of the ammo shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 19:34
|Photo ID:
|7949267
|VIRIN:
|230626-F-VB704-1084
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
