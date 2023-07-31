Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loaded & Lethal [Image 6 of 7]

    Loaded &amp; Lethal

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Hansen, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, operates a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Hansen used a forklift to transport and distribute ammunition to different bays of the ammo shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 7949267
    VIRIN: 230626-F-VB704-1084
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Ammo
    35th Maintenance Squadron
    Team Misawa
    CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg

