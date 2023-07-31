Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loaded &amp; Lethal

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erik Lozano-Castaneda, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight conventional maintenance crew chief, reviews the technical order at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Munitions system specialists are responsible for handling, storing, transporting, arming, and disarming various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Photo ID: 7949265
    VIRIN: 230626-F-VB704-1064
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Ammo
    35th Maintenance Squadron
    Team Misawa
    CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg

