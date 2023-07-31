U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Joseph Hansen, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, secure a pallet of munitions at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Munitions system specialists are responsible for handling, storing, transporting, arming, and disarming various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 19:34 Photo ID: 7949264 VIRIN: 230626-F-VB704-1050 Resolution: 3583x5382 Size: 2.22 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.