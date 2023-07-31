U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Colton King, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight stockpile crew chief, direct a forklift at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Blandburg toured the ammo flight, getting a hands-on experience on the role they play in accomplishing Misawa’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
