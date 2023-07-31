U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erik Lozano-Castaneda, 35th Maintenance Squadron ammo flight conventional maintenance crew chief, shows Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, left, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, how to assemble munitions during a tour of the ammo flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2023. Several ammo flight specialists' main duties are to receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test, and assemble guided and unguided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 Loaded & Lethal [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Brieana Bolfing Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP