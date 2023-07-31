Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks Takes Bronze at 2023 Para World Championships

Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Combat Medic and Para Swimming Soldier-athlete assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, congratulates the silver medalist of the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM6 Final at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships, held in Manchester, England. Marks finished the race in 3rd in 3:02.96. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023
Location: MANCHESTER, GB