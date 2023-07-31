Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks Takes Bronze at 2023 Para World Championships [Image 15 of 16]

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks Takes Bronze at 2023 Para World Championships

    MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Combat Medic and Para Swimming Soldier-athlete assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, poses with the other medalists of the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM6 Final at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships, held in Manchester, England. Marks finished the race in 3:02.96. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    TAGS

    swimming
    paralympics
    wcap
    para swimming

