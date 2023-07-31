SAN DIEGO (July 25, 2023) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Richard Alvarez, from Los Angeles, moves pallets of supplies during a working party aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023