SAN DIEGO (July 25, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Dalton Grissom, from Atwater, Calif., receives supplies during a working party aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 17:10 Photo ID: 7948972 VIRIN: 250723-N-YQ263-1110 Resolution: 4366x6542 Size: 7.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.