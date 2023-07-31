SAN DIEGO (July 25, 2023) - U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Dalton Grissom, from Atwater, Calif., receives supplies during a working party aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 25, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7948972
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-YQ263-1110
|Resolution:
|4366x6542
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
