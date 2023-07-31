SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Baseball Hall of fame catcher Iván Rodriguez signs a command cover for a Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a tour of the ship, July 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7948946
|VIRIN:
|280723-N-YQ263-1093
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
