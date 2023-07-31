SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Members of the Texas Rangers baseball organization meet with U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Thompson, Theodore Roosevelt’s executive officer, during a tour of the ship, July 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

