SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Baseball hall of fame catcher Iván Rodriguez, left, takes a photo with U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael MoralesRodriguez, from Arroyo, Puerto Rico, during a tour of the Nimitz-class carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 28, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ikia Walker)

