Fort McCoy supports two 2023 National Night Out events; supporting building first-responder relationships with local communities

Members of the public visit a Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services display Aug. 1, 2023, during the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. The event was one of two National Night Out events that Fort McCoy personnel from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services were supporting. Fort McCoy also supported a similar event in Tomah, Wis. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Police Lt. Jeffrey Kingsley, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services)

