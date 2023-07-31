Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy supports two 2023 National Night Out events; supporting building first-responder relationships with local communities [Image 57 of 58]

    Fort McCoy supports two 2023 National Night Out events; supporting building first-responder relationships with local communities

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the public visit a Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services display Aug. 1, 2023, during the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. The event was one of two National Night Out events that Fort McCoy personnel from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services were supporting. Fort McCoy also supported a similar event in Tomah, Wis. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Police Lt. Jeffrey Kingsley, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:37
    VIRIN: 230801-A-A4608-4670
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy supports two 2023 National Night Out events; supporting building first-responder relationships with local communities

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Police
    Firefighters
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah
    2023 Monroe County National Night Out

