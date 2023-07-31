Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCOA and ALS 23-5 flight photo [Image 9 of 9]

    NCOA and ALS 23-5 flight photo

    MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amber Williams 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Training & Educating today's Airmen for tomorrow's fight:
    United States Air Force ALS Class 23-5 and NCO Academy Class 23-5 pose for their flight photos at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7948662
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-FY748-1017
    Resolution: 4528x3014
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOA and ALS 23-5 flight photo [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF

