    Carlisle National Night Out

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Solders with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade provide an HH-60 Black Hawk for display at the National Night Out, Carlisle, August 1, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Devin Smerlick)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 13:27
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US 
    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Aviation
    HH-60 Black Hawk
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

