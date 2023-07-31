Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the 908th: Religious Affairs Airmen - Defenders of the Faith [Image 2 of 2]

    Inside the 908th: Religious Affairs Airmen - Defenders of the Faith

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doris Henry, 908th Airlift Wing Religious Affairs superintendent, left, and 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie, 908th Airlift Wing Chaplain, share a laugh during a fellowship lunch July 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Henry, McDuffie and the rest of the wing’s Religious Affairs team are building relationships and letting wing members know that they are always available for members whenever the need may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    This work, Inside the 908th: Religious Affairs Airmen - Defenders of the Faith [Image 2 of 2], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

