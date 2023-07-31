U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doris Henry, 908th Airlift Wing Religious Affairs superintendent, prepares for a fellowship lunch July 9, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Henry and the rest of the wing’s Religious Affairs team are building relationships and letting wing members know that they are always available for members whenever the need may arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7948301
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-GA145-2016
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the 908th: Religious Affairs Airmen - Defenders of the Faith [Image 2 of 2], by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inside the 908th: Religious Affairs Airmen - Defenders of the Faith
Maxwell Air Force Base
