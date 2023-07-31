Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits California flood risk reduction partners

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor visited the California Department of Water Resources’ incident command post in Tulare, California, and Terminus Dam to discuss how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District and their state, county and local partners will continue to work to mitigate flood risk for communities in the Tulare Basin, April 5, 2023.



The secretary joined Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division commander, Col. Chad Caldwell, USACE Sacramento District commander, Rep. Jim Costa (CA-21), Karla Nemeth, DWR director, and Joaquin Esquivel, of the State Water Resources Control Board, at the DWR’s incident command post and Terminus Dam, both in Tulare County, California.

At the incident command post, the leaders received a briefing from CAL FIRE regarding recent flood-fighting efforts during two atmospheric rivers that drenched much of Central California and beyond, as well as concerns about the potential for flooding from snowmelt runoff in the Tulare Basin this spring. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

