334th TRS student graduates with a 100% score

U.S. Air Force Maj. William Pierce, 334th Training Squadron operations director, and Tech. Sgt. Rachel Kelty, 334th TRS Aviation Resource Management graduate, pose for a photo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, August 1, 2023. Kelty graduated with a 100% score on all exams and schoolwork during the aviation resource management course.

