U.S. Air Force Maj. William Pierce, 334th Training Squadron operations director, and Tech. Sgt. Rachel Kelty, 334th TRS Aviation Resource Management graduate, pose for a photo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, August 1, 2023. Kelty graduated with a 100% score on all exams and schoolwork during the aviation resource management course.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7948143
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-IE886-1024
|Resolution:
|4918x3282
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 334th TRS student graduates with a 100% score [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
