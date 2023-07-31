CBIRF Scarlet Response 2023 Culminating Event

U.S. Sailors with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), conduct a medical check on a notional casualty during Exercise Scarlet Response 2023 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, July 21, 2023. Scarlet Response 2023 is specifically structured to evaluate the physical and mental abilities of the Marine Corps CBIRF personnel and their joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, during a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

