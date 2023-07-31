Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Scarlet Response 2023 Culminating Event [Image 38 of 38]

    CBIRF Scarlet Response 2023 Culminating Event

    PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Sailors with the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), conduct a medical check on a notional casualty during Exercise Scarlet Response 2023 at the Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, July 21, 2023. Scarlet Response 2023 is specifically structured to evaluate the physical and mental abilities of the Marine Corps CBIRF personnel and their joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, during a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 7948142
    VIRIN: 230721-M-PO745-1011
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 19.82 MB
    Location: PERRY, GA, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    Cbirf
    usmcnews
    USMCfeature
    SR23
    Scarlet Response 2023

