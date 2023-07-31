General Fenton Visits East Africa

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, speaks with U.S. Special Operations Command Africa troops in Manda Bay, Kenya, July 25, 2023. Fenton met with U.S. Special Operations Forces advising Kenya Defence Forces to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

