General Fenton Visits East Africa

U.S. Special Operations Command group takes a photo with the Deputy Chief of Mission, Marc D. Dillard at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, July 25, 2023. During the visit, U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, met with U.S. Embassy representatives and U.S. Special Operations Forces advising Kenya Defence Forces partners to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

