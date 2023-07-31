Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 2 of 8]

    General Fenton Visits East Africa

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Special Operations Command group takes a photo with the Deputy Chief of Mission, Marc D. Dillard at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, July 25, 2023. During the visit, U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, met with U.S. Embassy representatives and U.S. Special Operations Forces advising Kenya Defence Forces partners to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:56
    Photo ID: 7947788
    VIRIN: 230725-F-YD744-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    SOCOM
    Kenya
    Fenton

