    General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 1 of 8]

    General Fenton Visits East Africa

    MANDA BAY, KENYA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Army corporal holds a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command, in Manda Bay, Kenya, July 25, 2023. Shorter met with U.S. Special Operations Forces advising Kenya Defence Forces to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:55
    Photo ID: 7947787
    VIRIN: 230725-F-YD744-1274
    Resolution: 5059x3366
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: MANDA BAY, KE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    SOCOM
    Kenya
    Fenton

