General Fenton Visits East Africa

A U.S. Navy service member, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command, at Baledogle, Somalia, July 24, 2023. During Fenton’s visit to Somalia, he met with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia leadership, U.S. Embassy representatives, Federal Government of Somalia defense leadership, and U.S. forces advising Somali National Army partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

