    General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 5 of 6]

    General Fenton Visits East Africa

    BALEDOGLE, SOMALIA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. Navy service member, assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command, at Baledogle, Somalia, July 24, 2023. During Fenton’s visit to Somalia, he met with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia leadership, U.S. Embassy representatives, Federal Government of Somalia defense leadership, and U.S. forces advising Somali National Army partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    This work, General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

