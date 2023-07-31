General Fenton Visits East Africa

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, greets a Somali National Army member in Kismayo, Somalia, July 24, 2023. During Fenton’s visit to Somalia, he met with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia leadership, U.S. Embassy representatives, Federal Government of Somalia defense leadership, and U.S. forces advising Somali National Army partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

