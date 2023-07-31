U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, greets a Somali National Army member in Kismayo, Somalia, July 24, 2023. During Fenton’s visit to Somalia, he met with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia leadership, U.S. Embassy representatives, Federal Government of Somalia defense leadership, and U.S. forces advising Somali National Army partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|7947740
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-YD744-1505
|Resolution:
|4938x3597
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|KISMYO, SO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, General Fenton Visits East Africa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
