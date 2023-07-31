General Fenton Visits East Africa

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shane W. Shorter, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami C. Shawley, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, show off their new patches from U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Command troops in Kismayo, Somalia, July 24, 2023. During Shorter’s visit to Somalia, he met with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia leadership, U.S. Embassy representatives, Federal Government of Somalia defense leadership, and U.S. forces advising Somali National Army partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

