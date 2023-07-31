BFC with General Fenton

A Somali National Army member speaks about Somali partnership with U.S. special operations with the Honorable Christopher P. Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 23, 2023. During his visit to Somalia, Maier met with U.S. special operations forces advising Somali National Army partners to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

