    BFC with General Fenton [Image 10 of 10]

    BFC with General Fenton

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A Somali National Army member speaks about Somali partnership with U.S. special operations with the Honorable Christopher P. Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 23, 2023. During his visit to Somalia, Maier met with U.S. special operations forces advising Somali National Army partners to assess ongoing operations and discuss future regional security efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:26
    Photo ID: 7947733
    VIRIN: 230723-F-YD744-1579
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BFC with General Fenton [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Somalia
    SOCOM
    BFC
    Partner Forces
    Fenton

