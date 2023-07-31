U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, meets with U.S. forces and Somali partner forces in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 23, 2023. During his visit to Somalia, Fenton conducted engagements with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia and Somali partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 07:26
|Photo ID:
|7947732
|VIRIN:
|230723-F-YD744-1710
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, BFC with General Fenton [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Natalie Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
