BFC with General Fenton

U.S. Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, meets with U.S. forces and Somali partner forces in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 23, 2023. During his visit to Somalia, Fenton conducted engagements with Joint Special Operations Task Force-Somalia and Somali partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Vandergriff)

