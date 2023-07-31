Dietician services at Guam Wellness IRT

U.S. Army Reserve Cpt. Gail Baker, dietician from the 338th Medical Brigade, gives nutrition advice to U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Charles McGrue during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

