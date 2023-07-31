Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT

Air Force Captain Bobby Sarivannara, an optometrist, a member of the 48 OMRS, RAF Base Lakenheath, came from England to participate in the IRT mission. The mission enhances his wartime duties by giving him experience in seeing a spectrum of eye disorders that he does not see in his current practice. Of note is the fulfillment he experiences by serving those who are challenged to get quality access without this mission, or do without eye care altogether. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker)

