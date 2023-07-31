Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Wellness IRT Mission [Image 4 of 6]

    Guam Wellness IRT Mission

    GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Brian Izusawa Mizusawa the proud father of Ryan (L), middle, shy Walter (C) and Ryan jr. (R), need immunizations for school that would be very challenging to obtain if not for the IRT mission, likely leading to a delay in starting school. Walter does not speak yet, and is about to start school in the fall, a source of anxiety for his father that he would like addressed during today’s visit. Additionally, all will receive eye checks.
    IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7947602
    VIRIN: 230801-A-KM271-1033
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.73 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Wellness IRT Mission [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Wellness IRT Mission
    Guam Wellness IRT Mission
    Guam Wellness IRT Mission
    Guam Wellness IRT Mission
    Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT
    Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    medical
    guam
    IRT
    mission
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT