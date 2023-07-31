Guam Wellness IRT Mission

Brian Izusawa Mizusawa the proud father of Ryan (L), middle, shy Walter (C) and Ryan jr. (R), need immunizations for school that would be very challenging to obtain if not for the IRT mission, likely leading to a delay in starting school. Walter does not speak yet, and is about to start school in the fall, a source of anxiety for his father that he would like addressed during today’s visit. Additionally, all will receive eye checks.

IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker)

