Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Williams, a motor Sergeant with Company I, 106th Support Battalion, completes a weld to repair a bumper bracket for a M1152 contact truck at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7947601
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-XA218-2391
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Sparks Fly, by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT