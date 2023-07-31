Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparks Fly

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    08.01.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Needham 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Williams, a motor Sergeant with Company I, 106th Support Battalion, completes a weld to repair a bumper bracket for a M1152 contact truck at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7947601
    VIRIN: 230801-A-XA218-2391
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    This work, Sparks Fly, by 1LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    Welding
    Army Central Command
    MSARNG
    Army Welding

