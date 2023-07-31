Guam Wellness IRT Mission

Mother Yamina Rosado, and her two children Robert and sister Mina are cued to Robert his vaccination to go back to school in the fall. Without access to IRT healthcare her child likely would not have been able to start school on time. Robert is thinking about joining the Army. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Guam Wellness IRT is a collaborative partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Col. Stephan Petranker)

