USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23

A United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress and a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet flying over the Northern Territory during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships.
07.23.2023
08.02.2023
7947580
230724-F-F3700-1004
4979x3319
|Location:
RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
