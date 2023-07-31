Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23

    RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress and a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet flying over the Northern Territory during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7947580
    VIRIN: 230724-F-F3700-1004
    Resolution: 4979x3319
    Size: 0 B
    Location: RAAF BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23
    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23
    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23
    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23
    USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bomber
    RAAF
    BTF
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23
    B 52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT