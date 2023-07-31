USAF B-52H and RAAF F/A-18F at Talisman Sabre 23

A United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress and a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet flying over the Northern Territory during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships.

