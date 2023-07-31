Optometry Tech assists at Guam Wellness IRT

Air Force Tech Sgt. Jannie Rasberry, optometry technician from the 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, determines an eyeglass prescription for a patient during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

