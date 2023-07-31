Service member prepare for Guam IRT

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Kelly Steele, an optometrist from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital- Pacific, assists in setting up optometry equipment during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

