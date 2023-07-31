Optometrist serves during Guam Wellness IRT

Air Force Lt. Col Melissa Simmons, an optometrist from the 21st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, performs a dilated eye exam on a patient during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

