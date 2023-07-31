Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Fleet Week begins with parade of ships [Image 7 of 7]

    Seattle Fleet Week begins with parade of ships

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    230801-N-YF131-1328 SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Sucato, commander, Navy Region Northwest, renders honors to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) with Sailors during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2023. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

