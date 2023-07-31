Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Meets Sailors in Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    MCPON Meets Sailors in Guam

    GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 2, 2023) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all hands call while visiting Guam, Aug. 2.

    Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life.

    Honea is the 16th MCPON and serves as an advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and to the Chief of Naval Personnel in matters dealing with enlisted personnel and their families.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    This work, MCPON Meets Sailors in Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

